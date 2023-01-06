FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, departs from court in New York on Jan. 3, 2023.

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

Sam Bankman-Fried is trying to persuade a U.S. court that he should be able to access Robinhood shares worth around $450 million to help pay for his legal fees.

Lawyers for the former CEO of bankrupt exchange FTX argued in a Delaware court filing on Thursday that the 56.3 million Robinhood shares should be returned to Bankman-Fried because the company that owns them, Emergent Fidelity Technology, is not part of the bankruptcy estate. Bankman-Fried owns 90 percent of Emergent. He and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang allegedly borrowed $546 million from Alameda Research to buy the Robinhood shares, according to court filings. Robinhood's shares closed at $8.11 on Thursday, giving the stake a value of $456 million.

Steven Church and Jeremy Hill contributed to this report.