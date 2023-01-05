Provident Bancorp begins 2023 with new leadership after the December exit of CEO Dave Mansfield, following the bank’s report that it expected a third quarter loss of $27.5 million related to loans to a cryptocurrency miner.

Joe Reilly

REILLY

Joe Reilly, who has been serving as the board chair, and Carol Houle, the bank’s chief financial officer, will serve as interim co-CEOs and co-presidents.

Carol Houle

HOULE

