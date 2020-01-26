Strong economy has banks wanting a piece of the action.
Bangor Savings Bank will open a new branch on Elm Street in Manchester as part of an ongoing expansion into the Granite State.
The move, along with other banks expanding across the state, highlights strong economic growth and competition among financial institutions in southern New Hampshire, according to bank and state officials.
The branch will open at 999 Elm St. — a former restaurant — in the fall. It will be the bank’s seventh branch in New Hampshire with other locations in Amherst, Colebrook, Concord and Portsmouth.
“If you are going to be in New Hampshire — which we are — you have to be in Manchester,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO. With $4.8 billion in assets, Bangor Savings is one of the largest banks headquartered in northern New England and has been active in New Hampshire banking for the past three years.
The bank will also open a second branch in Concord right across from the State House next year and plans to open a drive-thru location in Manchester in the future.
“We intend to bank the entire state of New Hampshire,” Montgomery-Rice said.
Bangor Savings isn’t the only out of state bank expanding in southern New Hampshire, which shows positive growth in the state’s economy, according to Jerry Little, commissioner of the New Hampshire Banking Department.
Last year, Chase Bank opened its first New Hampshire branch in Nashua and a commercial banking office in Manchester. The bank plans to open at Tuscan Village in Salem next year. The two branches are among five planned branches over the next few years.
Little said banks in Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont — along with in state banks — are looking for opportunities to extend their reach in the Granite State.
“The reason they are doing it is because that is where the action is,” he said. “They see the growth and potential for ongoing growth in southern New Hampshire that they don’t identify in their home states.”
There are multiple factors, such as more young workers moving to the state and growth along the Seacoast. For Bangor Savings, they’ve already covered most of Maine with its branches, Montgomery-Rice said.
“They say, ‘Why not go and get some of the action that’s going on in New Hampshire,’” Little said. “Ultimately, it creates hyper competition that benefits consumers and small businesses.”
Portsmouth and Nashua both have 26 bank branches, while Manchester has 24 as of Jan. 16, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
As part of a national expansion, Chase Bank plans to have five branches open in southern New Hampshire and hire about 50 employees by the end of next year. The newest one is planned for Tuscan Village in Salem.
“We made the decision we were going to expand into some high growth areas, and New England is certainly part of the high growth area,” said Regional Director Consumer Banking and Wealth Management JPMorgan Chase Bank.
“Southern New Hampshire has potential for growth, it has a business friendly climate, it has a skilled workforce and the great quality of life which makes New Hampshire really attractive for our consumers and our business,” she said.
Jon Lakaszcyck, Nashua branch manager, said there is still a need for branches even with the growth in online banking.
“We view our branches as advice centers, so we know a lot of our customers who are coming in,” he said.
Kristy Merrill, president of the New Hampshire Bankers Association, said several state-chartered banks have opened in the state since 2015, including Primary Bank in Bedford and Millyard Bank in Nashua, which is rare even on the national level.
“I think it speaks to our economy. I think it is very telling we are seeing Maine banks and Massachusetts banks move into New Hampshire,” she said. “I think the fact there is a lot of activity here speaks to the types of opportunities they see.”
As for the new Bangor Savings branch in Manchester, Merrill said it will help further bring activity downtown.
“I really see that there is room for all sizes of banks in New Hampshire, it gives more advantage to the customer, honestly, it gives them more options,” Merrill said. “I think it bodes well for the fact we have small community banks as well as our larger banks in New Hampshire. I think that is good for New Hampshire’s economy and I think it is good for the consumer.”
In the 1990s, about a half-dozen local banks called Manchester’s Elm Street home but began to dissipate with mergers and acquisitions. Several banks, including Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Primary Bank, opened branches in the past two years. The state now has 18 state-chartered banks, according to the FDIC.
Bangor Savings, founded in 1852, has 58 branches in Maine and New Hampshire.
Montgomery-Rice says the bank will continue to grow in the Granite State.
“We aren’t just opening one branch and seeing how it goes,” he said. “We are fully in.”