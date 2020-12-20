Bassett named director of SBA’s NH district

CONCORD — Amy K. Bassett was selected to serve as district director of the Small Business Administration’s New Hampshire district office beginning Dec. 21. She succeeds Greta Johansson following Johansson’s retirement on March 31 after more than 38 years of service with the SBA and nine years as the state’s director. Bassett has served as the district director of SBA’s Maine district office since her appointment in January 2017.
Inside Sales Manager Geoff Booker was in a 30-day rehabilitation program when he first learned about Chameleon Group in Dover, a telemarketing services provider that hires people in recovery from substance use disorders.
IF IT WEREN’T the year 2020, right around now, I would be cautioning IRA owners over 70½ to make sure they withdrew their required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their individual retirement accounts.