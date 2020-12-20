Bassett named director of SBA’s NH district

Amy Bassett

CONCORD — Amy K. Bassett was selected to serve as district director of the Small Business Administration’s New Hampshire district office beginning Dec. 21. She succeeds Greta Johansson following Johansson’s retirement on March 31 after more than 38 years of service with the SBA and nine years as the state’s director. Bassett has served as the district director of SBA’s Maine district office since her appointment in January 2017.

Sunday, December 20, 2020