A decision by Bedford voters next month could limit expansion plans by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, which has been trying to increase its footprint in southern New Hampshire.
Zoning Amendment 3 — on the March 8 ballot as a citizen petition — seeks to limit medical clinics in the town’s Performance Zone to no more than two stories, including below grade, with a total building size not to exceed 20,000 square feet.
DocsAgainst3.com includes the names of nearly 50 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Bedford employees and residents opposed to the zoning amendment aimed at preventing D-H’s plans to develop a 14-acre parcel it owns off Kilton Road.
“This amendment was deliberately crafted by a few long-established and well-connected businessmen who stand to financially benefit by preventing expanded and enhanced health care services in town,” the group wrote.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock, a nonprofit and the state’s largest private employer, has plans to build a 40,000- to 45,000-square-foot building on the site, according to Craig Beck, chief operating officer for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Southern Region/Community Group Practice. He said the clinic has been located on River Road since 1988 and that other offices have opened in town since.
The clinic plans to relocate its practices on South River Road into the new building and expand services.
“This zoning amendment is an attempt to stop D-H from building something which ultimately could potentially have an impact on their financial interest or direct competition to what they bring to this community,” Beck said.
Bill Greiner, one of the petitioners, says the amendment has to do with making sure the town maximizes tax revenue in its main commercial district. The petitioners’ position is outlined at bedfordyeson3.com.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic sued the town in 2020 after being denied a charitable property tax exemption for its property at 25 S. River Road, which in part prompted the citizen petition.
Greiner, a real estate developer and founder of Primary Bank, said that lawsuit is about making sure Dartmouth-Hitchcock won’t have to pay increased taxes for the new, expanded building.
Greiner says he does not own property in the Performance Zone, but owns commercial property along Route 101.
“I think Dartmouth Hitchcock is deliberately misleading and trying to scare people in order to deflect from the fact that they are suing Bedford and refuse to pay property taxes even though CMC and Elliot Hospital and every other medical provider in Bedford pays their full share of property taxes,” he wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
Greiner was also behind a similar effort in 2018 to prohibit licensed surgical centers from operating within medical or dental clinics in town unless a waiver is granted by town planners. The measure did not pass.
The group backing the amendment says the town could lose up to $1.5 million in taxes every year if D-H develops the land tax-exempt. A waiver could be obtained from the planning board if the entity agrees to pay full taxes, according to its website.
Beck said he believes the amendment isn’t about taxes, but rather an effort to block competition.
He said the estimated $1.5 million tax bill “is extremely far from the truth.” He said the site likely could not support a building large enough to generate that big a tax bill.
The group in opposition says it’s unknown if and how much Catholic Medical Center and Elliot pay in taxes.
“Some large health care providers in Bedford do not own the properties where they operate their medical facilities. They pay rent to the property owners,” the website reads.
D-H has different agreements in the towns and cities they operate and plans to pay Bedford its fair share under a recognized tax-exempt status, which could be in the form of a payment in lieu of taxes, Beck said.
The clinic is working on a settlement on the lawsuit, Beck said.
Issue of care
DocsAgainst3.com says the amendment will limit patient choice and convenient access, restrict competition in a dangerous and arbitrary way and force patients to travel outside our community.
Dr. Shirley Galucki, who lives in Bedford and is an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, said Dartmouth-Hitchcock has been in town for more than 30 years. She said she was disappointed to learn about the effort.
“We are not some outside organization coming in. We are already here,” she said.
Dr. Erik Shessler, a pediatrician, mentioned the “interest group” behind the effort.
“The patients I see on a regular basis, and I see a lot of patients on a regular basis, would not be voicing those concerns,” he said. “They would love to see an updated facility that allows a lot of these primary services and advanced primary services within that local community.”
Dartmouth-Hitchcock hired 177 people at its two clinics, including 90 who are Bedford residents, according to DocsAgainst3.
Dr. Gregory Soghikian, who runs a private sports medicine practice, supports the amendment. He wants the clinic to pay its fair share of taxes to be fair to other practices that do pay taxes.
“The Performance Zone in Bedford is primarily designed to be a revenue generating area of town, so it is a commercial business,” he said.
He doesn’t think the amendment will limit access to health care.
“Most of southern New Hampshire has no problem with access to health care, very, very good, high-quality health care,” he said.