The Hampton Beach business community has decided to give back to local residents whose lives are being impacted by traffic changes this summer.
More than a dozen businesses will offer a 20% discount on purchases made at their establishments though a card that will be available to residents and property owners in the Hampton Beach Village District.
The businesses are mostly restaurants, according to Chuck Rage, a commissioner and chairman of the village district who is also a Hampton selectman and local business owner.
The discount cards will be available by July 1 at the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce’s beach office and will be valid for July and August.
Rage said the businesses wanted to offer the discounts in partial recompense for the inconveniences beach residents and property owners are facing this summer after a portion of Ocean Boulevard was shut down and the traffic pattern was altered. The changes were made to allow more social distancing at the beach as visitors arrive for the summer season.
“I think everybody understands we have to work together and get through this,” Rage said.
Chamber president John Nyhan said those who are eligible for the discount will have to present a driver’s license or tax bill showing their beach address before being issued a card.
In the case of restaurants, Nyhan said the discount will apply only to food. Alcohol will not be discounted.
Nyhan said the cards are a “good faith” effort by beach businesses to show that they understand how much the traffic changes have disrupted the lives of those living at the beach. The business community wants residents to enjoy visiting the beach and its restaurants this summer, he said.
The discounts are being offered even as many of the businesses are taking a financial hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every restaurant owner that he (Rage) asked, there was no hesitation. They said they were more than welcome to do this for the residents of Hampton Beach,” Nyhan said.