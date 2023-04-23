FILE PHOTO: A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan on June 29, 2022. 

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat, and has begun a liquidation sale.

The home goods retailer, which shot to popularity in the 1990s as a go-to shopping destination for couples making wedding registries and planning for new babies, has seen demand drop off in recent years as its merchandising strategy to sell more store-branded products flopped.