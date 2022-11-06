Bed Bath & Beyond

Empty shelves at a Bed Bath & Beyond location permanently closing in Northville, Michigan, on Sept. 24, 2022.

 Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg

Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion of the $500 million in additional financing it got at the end of August to catch up on overdue payments to suppliers. But some of those suppliers say they remain concerned about the retailer’s survival and have cut off or cut back on merchandise they ship to the company. That further complicates Bed Bath & Beyond’s turnaround strategy, which hinges on securing a steady supply of products from national brands.

Bloomberg’s Eliza Ronalds-Hannon contributed to this report.