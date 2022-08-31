Signage is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022.

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS/FILE

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. on Wednesday said it inked deals for more than $500 million in new financing and that it would close 150 stores, cut jobs and overhaul its merchandising strategy in an attempt to turn around its money-losing business.

The company, which did not reveal which stores will close, operates eight locations in New Hampshire.