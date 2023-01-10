Bed Bath & Beyond

A customer wearing a protective mask retrieves a shopping cart outside a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Louisville, Ky., in January, 2021. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a wider net loss than expected on Tuesday, underscoring the likelihood of a bankruptcy filing within the next couple of months by one of the largest U.S. home-goods retailers.

The beleaguered retailer said its net loss widened to $393 million in the three months ended Nov. 26. Just last week, the company had said it expected to report a net loss of $386 million. That compares with a loss of $366 million in the second quarter.