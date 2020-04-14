Bedford school officials gave final permission on Monday for developers to connect a new apartment project to water and sewer lines on the high school campus.
The board voted 3-2 to allow Anagnost Companies to use the existing water and sewer lines for the construction of 93 apartments.
Although the board took a separate, nonbinding vote in 2018 to allow the connections behind the high school on Bow Lane, it was contingent upon several items and safeguards. While the developer is claiming it has now met all of the contingencies, two board members disagreed and voted in opposition.
In exchange for connecting to the school district’s water and sewer, Anagnost Companies agreed to construct sidewalks from the back of the high school down Chestnut Drive connecting to Route 101; bring natural gas down County Road and connect it to the school district office building, McKelvie Intermediate School, the high school and the sewer pump station at no cost to the school system; and cover the costs of converting school burners to natural gas, as well as the district’s legal expenses and straightening the curve of Chestnut Drive.
It was later determined that straightening Chestnut Drive, an emergency access road to the high school, would not be feasible.
Jay Nash, chairman of the school board, said that since the final condition could not be met, Anagnost Companies "haven’t delivered what they said they were going to deliver.”
“We are being asked to approve a deal that is a few bricks short of a load,” Nash told his colleagues, claiming the intent was to improve the roadway so that buses and emergency vehicles could use it as a second means of leaving the school.
“The best deal we can get is the deal we got,” said Bill Foote, school board member. He said delaying the vote because of one condition not being met would be short-sighted and a “strong arm tactic” that he could not support.
Cindy Chagnon, board member, said the roadway would have been too steep if its curve was straightened. The district, even without improvements to Chestnut Drive -- used as a cut-through by students who walk to businesses along Route 101 -- is still receiving a financial benefit from the agreement because of the natural gas, she said.
Anagnost, manager of Bow Lane Bedford, LLC., wrote in a previous letter to the superintendent that it is not possible, feasible or advisable to straighten Chestnut Drive from its origin at the intersection of Route 101 due to safety concerns arising from the curvature and elevation of the existing conditions.
The Bow Lane apartment project includes three, three-story buildings with 33 units, 24 units and 36 units, as well as the rehabilitation of the former Shorty’s restaurant. There will be 68 two-bedroom apartments, 18 one-bedroom apartments and seven three-bedroom apartments.