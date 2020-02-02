BEDFORD — A local business owner has created a new digital tool designed to expose insurance pricing disparity and to turn insurance buyers into informed consumers.
Shopping for the best insurance rates can be a daunting task, which forces many consumers to avoid shopping around, or simply settling on an insurance company because of its name recognition, says Dan Karr, CEO and founder of ValChoice.
Most people believe that all car and home insurance rates are similar in price and similar in quality, he said.
“Both of those are absolutely, completely false, because it is an industry with almost no transparency. People don’t realize that,” Karr said in an interview with the Union Leader.
Karr operates ValChoice from his Bedford home office. The 7-year-old company uses data collected by state insurance regulators to measure insurance companies and coverage value across three factors — price, protection and service. ValChoice then makes the information freely available to consumers in the form of insurance company ratings, and through the organization’s new calculators for both car and home insurance.
“The idea is to empower people. Today, they don’t know how it gets priced,” said Karr, explaining the new car and home insurance calculators, which are available on the ValChoice website, help bring transparency to the process.
Karr knows firsthand how important it is to select quality insurance. Although Karr was fully insured, he spent years fighting medical bills after being hit by a car in 2007 while riding his bike in California.
“What happened to me should never happen to anybody,” he said, explaining that his experience prompted the creation of ValChoice.
To build the calculators, ValChoice started collecting thousands of regulatory filings from all 50 states.
It isn’t a sales pitch, but rather a way to find quality insurance at a fair price, said Karr, who hopes that within a year, thousands of people per day will be using the calculator tools.
“People need transparency for an industry that feels like they could virtually do anything they want and get away with it,” he said.
While many insurance advertisements focus on pricing, Karr said that if the insurance company won’t pay a claim, it is still a waste of money. The calculators help consumers find quality insurance, he said.
“The insurance purchasing process is a mess, and consumers are often victims, overpaying substantially for poor protection,” he said in a statement.
Two people with the same vehicle, same driving record, same age and same credit score could pay substantially different rates based on different insurance companies.
“And the price paid is no guarantee that the provider will pay a claim should the consumer file one. ValChoice aims to solve both of these problems,” Karr said in a release.
For more information, or to obtain the calculator tools, visit valchoice.com.