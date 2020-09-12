200913-news-marketandmain
The Bedford Planning Board will vote Monday on whether to approve the second phase of Bedford’s Market and Main development, which includes a proposed 200 apartments. (Kimberly Houghton)

BEDFORD — Planning officials are expected to vote Monday on whether to allow Market and Main to construct 200 luxury apartments at its development along South River Road.

Although apartments were not included in the original site plan approved by town planners several years ago, Encore Retail LLC has gone back to the table with an alternative plan that eliminates some retail space and instead adds 80 two-bedroom apartments, 80 one-bedroom apartments and 40 studio apartments.

