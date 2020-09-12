Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
BEDFORD — Planning officials are expected to vote Monday on whether to allow Market and Main to construct 200 luxury apartments at its development along South River Road.
Although apartments were not included in the original site plan approved by town planners several years ago, Encore Retail LLC has gone back to the table with an alternative plan that eliminates some retail space and instead adds 80 two-bedroom apartments, 80 one-bedroom apartments and 40 studio apartments.
Question: My dad changed his trust to reduce my share shortly before he died, at a time when he was being treated for dementia. An attorney told me that the trust contained an in terrorem clause, so I cannot contest its validity.
WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the U.S. federal budget deficit above $3 trillion for the first 11 months of fiscal 2020, more than doubling the previous full-year record, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.