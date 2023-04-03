A developer has presented a conceptual rendering of what a 65-unit condo building would look like at Market and Main. Some members of the Bedford Planning Board say the images don’t give an accurate sense of the size of the building.
A developer has presented a conceptual rendering of what a 65-unit condo building would look like at Market and Main. Some members of the Bedford Planning Board say the images don’t give an accurate sense of the size of the building.
EGA Architects
A developer has presented a conceptual rendering of what a 65-unit condo building would look like at Market and Main. Some members of the Bedford Planning Board say the images don’t give an accurate sense of the size of the building.
EGA Architects
An artist’s rendering of the view of the proposed condo complex from the off-ramp of Interstate 293.
The developer of a proposed five-story, 65-unit independent senior living building at Market and Main in Bedford continues to face pushback over the height of the building, with some planning board members saying architectural drawings are deceptive.
After first pitching the development as a tax-exempt entity, Munson and Associates LLC has agreed to pay full taxes on the property and will now sell the units as condominiums. The units will be sold only to those 55 and over.
Plans for Bowman Gardens — to be located on a parcel originally set aside for a 125-unit hotel — have been presented as a nonbinding conceptual site plan review. The developer hopes for feedback before investing in more detailed plans and engineering, according to a memo from Planning Director Becky Hebert.
The project at 125 S. River Road would require waivers in order to be built in the town’s performance zoning district, which does not permit elderly housing. The zone exists to maximize tax revenue in town.
The proposed height of 68 feet exceeds the zone’s 60-foot limit and would require a waiver. The approved hotel would have only been four stories, according to planning documents.
The height is needed for elevator shafts, according to the developers.
The nearby Chandler apartment building is four to five stories high and a maximum of 58 feet tall, according to Hebert.
Five updated architectural drawings were presented on March 27.
At the meeting, planning board Chairman Charles Fairman said the renderings don’t seem to fit with the plans for Market and Main, where the tallest building is two stories.
He said the proposed building will overwhelm the other buildings in the development.
“The size of the building is of concern, obviously,” he said. “It needs to be appropriately shown to the buildings around it, so we can get a better feel with how it is going to relate to Market and Main next to it.”
Member Priscilla Malcolm called the drawings misleading.
“You have used a photograph to make your building look smaller in relation to the buildings adjacent to it,” she said. “That concerns me. That is a massive building.”
Representatives say the models are correct, but different lenses might skew the prospective.
The units will range from 628 square feet to 1,260 square feet, including one bedroom, one bedroom with a den, two bedrooms and two bedrooms with a den, according to the plans.
Features include a rooftop garden, a cabana, tables and seating, according to the project narrative. A pickleball court is also being considered for the roof.
Hebert suggested the company consider scaling back the plans in terms of the height and the number of units.
“A four-story building as opposed to a five-story building could make all the difference,” Fairman said.
Market and Main, the previous site of Macy’s, is currently home to Trader Joe’s, Friendly Toast and a Carrabba’s Italian Grill that pre-dates the development. Several buildings, including REI Co-op and a multi-tenant building, are under construction as part of phase two by Encore Enterprises of Plano, Texas.
“The architecture and detail of the building is designed to highlight the style and appearance of Market and Main overall,” wrote Eldon Munson, a consultant project manager, in a project narrative.
As part of the switch to condominiums, Munson and Associates is asking for affordable units to be waived, Munson said.
“The math does not work any more,” he told the board last week.