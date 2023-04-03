Market and Main proposed condos

The developer of a proposed five-story, 65-unit independent senior living building at Market and Main in Bedford continues to face pushback over the height of the building, with some planning board members saying architectural drawings are deceptive.

After first pitching the development as a tax-exempt entity, Munson and Associates LLC has agreed to pay full taxes on the property and will now sell the units as condominiums. The units will be sold only to those 55 and over.