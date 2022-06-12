As the real estate market continued to be red hot even during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local company found it to be a great time to expand.
Peter and Rebecca Beauchemin introduced Realty ONE Group, a California-based franchise model to southern New Hampshire.
“We saw what was happening to our industry and how agent expenses were increasing and felt we needed a more competitive model to help them keep more of their commissions,” Rebecca Beauchemin says. “Realty One Group was the answer to that concern. As soon as we signed the franchise agreement, we knew it was the right decision for our agents’ long-term success.”
Peter Beauchemin agreed that it was the right decision despite some initial challenges.
“We made up our mind that it was the right move, and then the world shut down. But that didn’t change the reason for our original decision and there was no need to delay, so we went all in,” he says. “With any change there’s going to be bumps in the road, but as we started implementing ROG’s systems, we knew it was the right decision.”
Their gamble paid off quickly, with their brokerage adding three satellite offices and tripling its agents from 17 in September 2020 to 50 in May.
With headquarters in Bedford, and offices in Portsmouth, Concord and Nashua, the company serves homebuyers and sellers across New Hampshire and is licensed in Massachusetts and Maine.
“Our goal is to continue to grow by attracting agents who fit well with our culture,” Rebecca Beauchemin says. “We are recruiting experienced agents as well as new agents.”
Peter Beauchemin says the risk involved seemed worthwhile. They paid about $50,000 up front to secure the franchise plus $100,000 to set up office space and for other expenses.
“They get a piece of the pie back, but we are grateful for their support and feel it’s a good value we get from them (Realty One),” he said in an email.
While Beauchemin said that the percentage that Realty One gets back is not public information, he doesn’t even discuss it or want to burden his agents with that.
“My agents don’t even know what I kick back up to corporate. I don’t want to bother them with that,” he said. “I take care of corporate out of my end.”
Peter Beauchemin says the rapid growth has benefited both home buyers and home sellers.
“As we get bigger, we are able to assist more buyers and sellers and gain more market share. It’s exponential,” he said. “Our next goal is 100 agents, but we are trying to grow the right way and make sure our agents get all the resources and support they need.”
Dee Dyer and her husband, Mark, sold their Manchester home to relocate to North Carolina. She said she called five different Realtors to help her sell the home, but Peter Beauchemin stood out among all of them. With the first week, he obtained offers over her asking price.
“Peter Beauchemin was the only Realtor that showed up with a presentation highlighting all the features his company had to offer, what media platforms he advertised in, comparable properties to justify selling price and so forth,” she said. “You could tell Peter came prepared. He already knew what our taxes were and other various information on our home before he arrived.”
While they were living in North Carolina, Dyer arranged to have Beauchemin sell her mother’s home.
“Peter came prepared again, and all the paperwork got signed that day and within a week, the home sold. Again, over asking,” Dyer said.
Realty ONE, founded 17 years ago, has 400 offices in 49 states and several countries, according to the company’s website.
“It’s a modern company with great branding, tech and tools and an industry disrupting 100% commission structure,” Peter Beauchemin said. “It’s a progressive company and not your ‘mothers or grandmothers real estate company. We’re attracting the next generation of Realtors.”
But while the quick success has been rewarding, the Beauchemin’s both stress the lessons they have learned are the type of lessons they hope to pass on.
“We are proud to show our children that hard work, commitment and dedication equals success,” Rebecca Beauchemin says.
Her husband concurs.
“Our children have been with us through the whole process, know all or our agents and see behind the scenes. They know nothing is handed to you without hard work and dedication.” Peter Beauchemin says.