BJ Cirnigliaro

Absolute Title has set up a memorial fund to honor Barbara Jo Cirnigliaro.

A real estate closing company headquartered in Bedford is honoring the memory of a longtime employee who opened their Portsmouth office.

Started with $125,000 in seed money from Absolute Title, the BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund will support suicide prevention programs, animal shelters and humane societies, mental health initiatives, the LGBTQ community and home ownership support organizations.

Monday, March 22, 2021
