A real estate closing company headquartered in Bedford is honoring the memory of a longtime employee who opened their Portsmouth office.
Started with $125,000 in seed money from Absolute Title, the BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund will support suicide prevention programs, animal shelters and humane societies, mental health initiatives, the LGBTQ community and home ownership support organizations.
Apollo Global Management Inc co-founder Leon Black has left his executive positions at the private equity firm, a move that caps a series of corporate governance changes triggered by a review of his ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
CONCORD — A U.S. magistrate is expected to rule soon on a bail request by Free Keene leader Ian Freeman, who faces federal money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in connection with a Bitcoin-dollar exchange system.