This artist rendering depicts one of the new homes, for residents 55 and older, that will be included in the proposed Hillside Residences at Bedford Village Inn, if the development receives all of the necessary approvals.
Jack Carnevale, president of the Bedford Village Inn, hopes to construct the Hillside Residences at BVI on a 10-acre parcel next to The Grand.
Jack Carnevale, owner and president of Bedford Village Inn, is preparing to embark on a new venture — housing. He is hoping to construct a 55-and-up community on a 10-acre hillside parcel next to The Grand at Bedford Village Inn.
While the plans are conceptual, Carnevale said Tuesday he is excited about the proposal.
