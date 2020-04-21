A Bedford business has broken ground on a new addition that will double the size of its manufacturing facility along South River Road.
Aside from the building expansion, TRM Microwave also has plans to increase its workforce within the next year to reach customer demands. TRM Microwave, housed at 280 S. River Road, is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the custom design and manufacture of radio frequency microwave components.
Its current headquarters is nearly 11,000 square feet. The new building addition will add nearly 13,700 square feet.
"We are growing pretty quickly,” said Janelle Gorman, chief financial officer with TRM Microwave, explaining the company is advancing technologies for current and future clients in the fields of defense and aerospace.
The two-story addition will house manufacturing space on the lower level and offices on the top level, according to Gorman. The project also includes renovations to the existing building.
“We are looking to add probably at least 10 new heads in the next year, which would be a growth of about 15 percent. We are excited for that,” she said.
Wendy Tirollo, owner and CEO of TRM Microwave, said Tuesday that the company will be celebrating its 50th anniversary later this year.
Given the current environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, Tirollo said she is thrilled that the Bedford company is able to continue sustainable growth and focus on customer needs while also expanding its footprint.
Some of TRM Microwave’s customers include BAE Systems, Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
“Our ability to remain agile in an ever-changing world and market space while still maintaining our extraordinary high standards for custom product development, prototyping, manufacturing and testing remain the key components for our continued success and growth,” Tirollo said in a statement.
The addition, which is being built by Sullivan Construction of Bedford, is expected to be complete by October.
Aside from its facility at 280 S. River Road, TRM Microwave also leases space directly across the street at 4 Sunset Lane -- the former Napa Auto Parts store that the town purchased in 2014 with plans for it to potentially house a future fire station for the business district.
TRM Microwave occupies that building for its customer relationship group, capabilities team and environmental lab. That will no longer be necessary once the addition is complete, Gorman said.
Mark Schappler, chief operating officer, said the new addition will allow the company to support its customers for the long-term, explaining the Bedford location is ideal in attracting talented workers.
Tirollo stressed that the company is taking proactive precautions to maintain normal operations to keep its employees safe throughout the pandemic; about 30 percent of TRM’s employees are currently working from home.