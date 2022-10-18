After Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced his company would spend up to $100 billion building a computer chip plant near Syracuse, he took a few minutes to celebrate in private with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer.
Schumer used his famous flip phone to call President Joe Biden, who congratulated the two men on a deal that could bring 50,000 jobs to Upstate New York over the next 20 years.
Backstage at Syracuse University’s National Veterans Resource Center, Schumer said, he and Mehrotra savored the moment with the president. They knew better than anyone that the biggest private investment deal in New York’s history appeared to be dead only three months earlier.
Schumer and some top executives told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard how the deal was revived after a furious four-week blitz in which some of America’s leading CEOs were deployed to put pressure on their senators.
The behind-the-scenes drama began in July after Republicans in Congress cut off negotiations on a bipartisan bill to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.
Schumer, the Senate majority leader, had worked for more than a year to rally bipartisan support for his bill, which included $52 billion in incentives for chip makers to open new plants in the United States.
Separate versions of the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) passed the Senate and the House.
But bipartisan negotiations between the two chambers for a final bill stalled for weeks before Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered what seemed like a fatal blow. He said Republicans wouldn’t support the legislation if Schumer and Democrats pursued a separate climate and tax package, key parts of Biden’s domestic policy agenda.
Schumer said Mehrotra was clear what that meant: Without the incentives, Micron wouldn’t consider White Pine Commerce Park in Clay for the biggest investment in the company’s history. Micron would look overseas, where labor and operating costs were lower.
Mehrotra threatened that Micron and other major chip makers would give up on the bill and U.S. expansion plans if Congress didn’t act by August, Schumer said.
Determined to gain the support of enough Republican senators to pass the bill in a 50-50 Senate, Schumer launched what he described as one of the most intense lobbying campaigns in his 24 years as a senator.
In interviews with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, Schumer and industry executives described how they orchestrated the July blitz to gain Republican votes in the Senate and convince some reluctant House Democrats to support a slimmed-down version of the bill.
“I went around McConnell and met with a whole bunch of senators,” Schumer said. “When he tried to kill it, I said, ‘No.’ I told Republicans, ‘You’re going to have to vote against what our industry, our generals and our workers said they need.’ ”
Schumer said he asked the CEOs of some of the nation’s biggest chip makers and related industries to call Republican senators in their home states and explain the importance of the bill.
Among the business leaders he enlisted were Micron’s Mehrotra and the CEOs of Intel, General Motors, Corning, Texas Instruments and defense firms Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, Schumer said.
“I must have called him 10 times to ask him to call Republican leaders to convince them to get this done,” Schumer said of Mehrotra.
Schumer said he knew that Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, was opposed to the deal. That meant he had to win over 17 to 18 Republican senators to pass the bill with a comfortable, filibuster-proof margin.
Bruce Andrews, Intel’s corporate vice president and chief government affairs officer, said Schumer was determined to resurrect a bill that “everybody was ready to leave and forget” after McConnell’s opposition. Andrews said his boss was one of the CEOs that Schumer recruited.
“He was unrelenting,” Andrews said of Schumer. “He was calling the CEOs at all hours – nights and weekends. He was sort of directing a lobbying campaign.”
Schumer even convened a conference call to check in with the CEOs when he was home ill with Covid, said Andrews, a Syracuse native and former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Barack Obama.
During those crucial summer weeks, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger made a series of calls to lobby members of Congress, Andrews said. He focused on Ohio, where the company had announced plans in January to invest $20 billion to build two semiconductor plants near Columbus.
Gelsinger spoke “if not daily, weekly” with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and worked with Schumer to try to address his concerns about the bill, Andrews said.
Intel also sent a symbolic message. The company delayed a planned July groundbreaking for the Ohio project, warning that the federal incentives were crucial to the company’s plans to invest up to $100 billion there.
Corning Inc., a New York-based manufacturer with 61,000 employees around the world, joined the effort to push for the Chips and Science Act.
Corning executives called senators in states where the company does business, including New Hampshire, Maine and North Carolina, a spokesperson said.
In the middle of the lobbying blitz, Schumer and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., organized a classified national security briefing about semiconductor manufacturing for the full U.S. Senate on July 13.
Schumer said the briefing emphasized the importance of the United States having access to a domestic supply of computer chips, rather than relying on China and other foreign nations.
Almost every U.S. weapon in the U.S. arsenal depends on the chips. It takes hundreds of chips to make a single Javelin missile like those the United States has sent to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia. Yet only 12% of the most sophisticated computer chips are made in the U.S. today.
Among those at the briefing were top members of Biden’s national security team and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Schumer said.
Omar Vargas, GM’s vice president and head of global public policy, said he’s convinced the briefing persuaded a large block of wavering senators to support the bill.
“It became imperative for Republicans and Democrats and the business community to communicate that the bill was about national security,” Vargas told syracuse.com.
“I think the focus on national security is what ultimately carried the bill through the day,” Vargas said. “It was really rising above the partisan issues.”
Vargas confirmed that Schumer asked General Motors CEO Mary Barra to lobby senators. He declined to disclose additional details. He said the company does not discuss specifics about its lobbying.
By the time the lobbying effort was over, dozens of CEOs had called their senators and arranged hundreds of meetings with congressional staffers, said David Isaacs, vice president of government affairs at the Semiconductor Industry Association, an industry trade group.
“I think Senator Schumer was very strong in getting us to keep our eyes on the prize,” Isaacs said. “He played a very strong role with the industry in cracking the whip and making sure people reached out to their senators. Ultimately, he ended up getting the votes.”
The Senate voted 64-33 on July 27 to pass the slimmed-down bill, called the CHIPS and Science Act. In the end 17 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to pass the bill. McConnell and Portman were among them.
Hours after the bill passed the Senate, a new development almost killed the bill in the House.
Schumer revealed that he and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had secretly negotiated a sweeping tax, climate and health care bill that Democrats could pass without any Republican votes using a budget reconciliation process.
McConnell and other Republicans said they felt betrayed and thought that bill was dead. Seeking revenge, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to block the chips bill in the House.
But in the end, 24 House Republicans including Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, split with the GOP and voted with a unanimous block of Democrats to pass the House bill.
The bill includes $52 billion that will be available in grants of up to $3 billion for each company that develops a new computer chip plant in the United States.
The legislation also sets aside $24 billion to create a 25% tax credit that companies can claim on construction and equipment purchases for new semiconductor manufacturing plants.
Schumer said the investment tax credit was a late addition to the bill that upset some senators, who thought it was too much. But without it, he said, Micron never would have considered coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Clay.
“Micron was very clear they couldn’t invest in the United States, let alone Syracuse, without the chips incentive and the investment tax credit together,” Schumer said.
Mehrotra confirmed the importance of the federal incentives at the Oct. 4 announcement at Syracuse University with Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.
“Without the passage of CHIPS, we would not be standing here today,” Mehrotra said.
When Biden signed the bill into law in early August, Schumer said, he knew that Micron had narrowed its decision for a U.S. site to New York and Texas.
Schumer said he received a call from Mehrotra on Sept. 16, informing him the Micron board had selected White Pine as its preferred site.
The senator said Mehrotra asked him to keep the decision secret until Micron worked out details of a final agreement with New York state and Onondaga County on a state and local incentive package.
Schumer said he arranged the initial meeting between Micron’s team and McMahon after meeting Mehrotra in May 2021. In that first meeting, Schumer said, he asked Mehrotra to look at Onondaga County for a potential plant site.
Schumer said the deal fulfills a goal he’s had since he was first elected to the Senate in 1998.
“It was always a dream of mine to bring semiconductor manufacturing to America and make Upstate New York the center of it,” Schumer said.
