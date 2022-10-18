US-NEWS-BEHIND-MICRON-DEAL-SCHUMER-USED-1-SMG.jpg

Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs. From left, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer hold up their hands in the announcement. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com

 Dennis Nett/Syracuse.com

After Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced his company would spend up to $100 billion building a computer chip plant near Syracuse, he took a few minutes to celebrate in private with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer.

Schumer used his famous flip phone to call President Joe Biden, who congratulated the two men on a deal that could bring 50,000 jobs to Upstate New York over the next 20 years.