BELMONT — Salem, Mass.-based Vernet Properties, which owns the Apple Tree Shopping Center in Londonderry, recently increased its holdings in New Hampshire with the $7.85 million acquisition of the Belknap Mall.
George Vernet said his company bought the Belknap Mall from by Belknap Realty LLC and has already begun sprucing it up.
Over the course of the next three to five years, the plan is to invest more than $5 million in the Belknap Mall, which was formally owned by Vernco Belknap LLC, and will be managed by Vernet Properties Inc.
Comprising five buildings with 35 units on just under 16 acres on the north side of Daniel Webster Highway, the main building of the mall is anchored by Shaw’s supermarket and includes Big Lots, Mattress Firm, Clear Choice MD and Planet Fitness.
The main building will remain a shopping center, but overall, “We’d like to put in a restaurant,” not deluxe, but something in the “mid-range,” Vernet said by phone last week.
At the request of Belmont town officials, Vernet said there “was a possibility” of some of the mall land being used for residences, but stressed that no decision has been made.
“We’re a value-added redeveloper,” said Vernet, who noted that it took three years to redo the Apple Tree Shopping Center. In addition to that property, Vernet’s other Granite States interests are partnerships in the Raymond Shopping Center and the Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, also in Raymond.
“Our MO (modus operandi) is to buy existing properties” and to improve them, he said.
When asked about building from scratch on the Belknap Mall site, Vernet said it would be prohibitively expensive and redundant since what was there already is quite good.
In addition to two sets of traffic lights into the mall off Route 3, the property is served by municipal water and sewer, he said, and was acquired for relatively small money.
“We paid about $32 a foot,” said Vernet, versus $150 a foot to build new. He said the land is flat and dry, adding that the buildings are advantageously located in that they face into parking lots.
And, from the roof of the mall, you can see Lake Winnisquam.
As to how he learned that the Belknap Mall was for sale, Vernet said he and his family — which has a vacation home nearby on Newfound Lake — is “very familiar” with central New Hampshire.
While Vernet estimated that about 50 percent of the mall is vacant, the tenants who remain have formed a core of almost exclusively national brands.
Shaw’s has been at the mall since it opened 50 years ago.
“They love the store because it’s very profitable,” he said.
Vernet said has been speaking with national retailers and that since news of his company buying the Belknap Mall went public, he’s received three inquiries.
A post-purchase meeting with Belmont town leaders “went very well,” he said, adding that the group indicated that they would like to see a mixed-use future for the Belknap Mall.