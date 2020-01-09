BERLIN – The City That Trees Built might have to start shopping for a new moniker if two large hydroponic greenhouse projects come online this year.
Last October, Burgess BioPower began demolishing a former warehouse on its 125-acre property to make way for a 190,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse that would be heated by the warm wastewater from its 75-megawatt biomass power plant.
The facility would employee up to 30 people, Burgess BioPower has said, and could be producing tons of leafy greens by the end of this year.
Separately, the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority inked an agreement more than two years ago with North Country Growers LLC, a subsidiary of American Ag Energy of Boston, to sell it 172 acres of city land on East Milan Road for $680,000.
Richard Rosen, the CEO of American Ag Energy, has said his company wants to build two hydroponic greenhouses that would take up about 10 acres each. The greenhouses would be heated by waste heat and carbon dioxide from the production of electricity by generators using natural gas from a nearby Liberty Utility pipeline.
Rosen said North Country Growers would annually produce 15 million salad units and 8 million pounds of tomatoes and employ up to 80 people.
The city has extended the closing date of the purchase-and-sales agreement with North Country Growers eight times, but the ninth – which runs through Feb. 28 – might be the charm.
“Things sound pretty good on their end,” said Pamela Laflamme, Berlin’s community development director, on Jan. 3.
She added that in speaking with representatives of North Country Growers, she got the sense the delay was being caused by the company’s continuing to optimize its financial plan in light of the development area being named a federal opportunity zone.
A closing is “a very simple thing,” said Laflamme, but it is part of the larger financing picture and therefore might be pushed back as the picture unfolds.
As soon as North Country Growers finalizes the deal with the city of Berlin, it already has waiting for it a previously awarded $25 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to build the greenhouses.
Berlin City Manager Jim Wheeler on Monday informed the City Council of the contract extension with North Country Growers and also told members that the Burgess BioPower project would come before the Planning Board in either February or March.
