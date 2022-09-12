Walgreens, which is the only pharmacy in Berlin and one of only two in the Androscoggin River Valley, is moving but staying within the downtown.
Currently located on the east side of Pleasant Street, is moving slightly south and to the west side of Pleasant Street, on the corner of York Street. The new location will feature a drive-thru.
Last week, a pair of excavators demolished a former bank building on the site to make way for the new Walgreens, which was approved on May 3 by the Berlin Planning Board.
According to minutes from that meeting, the board thanked Walgreens representatives for choosing to remain in Berlin; the next closest pharmacy is about four miles south on New Hampshire Route 16 at the Walmart store in Gorham.
There are also pharmacies in North Conway and Lancaster, both of which, however, are more than 20 miles further from Gorham.
Berlin City Manager Phil Warren said it is “imperative for the vitality of the downtown area to retain a pharmacy.”
“Every downtown area had or has an operating pharmacy, reachable by foot or car,” he wrote on Sept. 9, adding that, like its predecessor, the new Walgreens will have both as well as a drive-thru which Warren called “a feature desirable to many customers.”
Asked for comment about its plans for Berlin, Walgreens, which is based in Deerfield, Illinois, confirmed receipt of the e-mail inquiry, but noted in an automatic reply that “We are experiencing a high volume of media inquiries at this time and will respond to you as soon as possible.”
As of Sept. 12, Walgreens did not yet provide a response and Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said he was unaware of the company’s plans for either its new or current pharmacies.
The city is paying attention to the downtown, though, and Grenier said he is cautiously optimistic that the last municipally-owned property there will soon be transferred to private owners.
In June, the Berlin City Council approved the sale of the sprawling former Woolworth building at 121 Main Street, which also has frontage on Pleasant Street, abutting and directly south of the current Walgreens, to a local couple for $1.
But as of Monday, however, the sale has not yet been closed upon, said Grenier.
The city agreed to the sale with the understanding that the buyers were purchasing the building and land “as is;” that they would hold the city harmless from any environmental claims; and that they would renovate the property and put it back on the tax rolls.