Berlin Walgreens

John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Excavators on Sept. 7 level a former bank building at the corner of York and Pleasant streets in downtown Berlin to make way for a new, drive-thru Walgreens pharmacy.

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

Walgreens, which is the only pharmacy in Berlin and one of only two in the Androscoggin River Valley, is moving but staying within the downtown.

Currently located on the east side of Pleasant Street, is moving slightly south and to the west side of Pleasant Street, on the corner of York Street. The new location will feature a drive-thru.