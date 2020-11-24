MEXICO CITY — Best Buy Co Inc. will close all its stores in Mexico, the company said on Tuesday, as it anticipates weaker Christmas-season sales amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The electronics retailer operated as many as 49 stores this year in Mexico, its smallest market. The vast majority of Best Buy stores are located in the United States, with more than 170 in Canada, according to a tally on its website.

