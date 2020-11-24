Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
MEXICO CITY — Best Buy Co Inc. will close all its stores in Mexico, the company said on Tuesday, as it anticipates weaker Christmas-season sales amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The electronics retailer operated as many as 49 stores this year in Mexico, its smallest market. The vast majority of Best Buy stores are located in the United States, with more than 170 in Canada, according to a tally on its website.
NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery on coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House.