Black Friday shoppers lined up early Nov. 29, 2019, at a Best Buy store in Chicago. While choosing to close on Thanksgiving like other retailers, Best Buy will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

 Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — Best Buy will offer a range of items including laptops and televisions at discount holiday prices throughout November. But while choosing to close on Thanksgiving like other retailers, it will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday in traditional fashion.

On Thursday, the Richfield, Minn.-based electronics chain announced additional details on its holiday sales plans as retailers nationwide prepare for an unusual shopping season as the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold.

Sunday, November 01, 2020