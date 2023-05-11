Best Buy

Customers order a new appliance at Best Buy “experience store” on March 2, 2023, in Minnetonka, Minnesota. As part of the retailer’s strategy going forward, they are investing more into redesigning some stores to be “experience stores” that allow customers to try out technology and products.

 Anthony Souffle/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

Best Buy rolled out its $200 Totaltech membership back in October 2021, offering subscribers such perks as tech support, waived delivery fees and exclusive prices.

Not even two years later, the Richfield, Minnesota-based electronics retailer is already replacing that program with a new version that aims to appeal to more customers with price points ranging from free to $179.99 a year. These new memberships are available starting June 27.