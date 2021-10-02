Camden Fitzpatrick begrudgingly bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the New England Patriots.
“Never bet against (Tom) Brady,” said the 19-year-old lifelong Patriots fan on Thursday night at the Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester.
Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick’s friend, fellow Manchester resident Michael Kumria, could not bring himself to bet against the home team.
“I’m a Patriots fan. I never bet against them,” said Kumria, 18. “I’ve bet on them every week this season, even though I’ve lost quite a bit this year.”
Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook general manager and sportsbook director Tony Bantis has seen Patriots fans torn on how to bet for Brady’s return game.
“You get New England fans, they always like to bet (on) the hometown (team),” said Bantis, a Patriots fan who expects Tampa Bay will win big tonight. “It’s tough, though. ... Do you want to bet with your heart or do you want to bet with what you think is going to happen?”
Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook owner Dick Anagnost said early-week betting numbers at his casino were split on the game. Statewide, most have bet on the favored Buccaneers.
As of early Friday, according to New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre, 96% to 97% of bets on the game were placed on Tampa Bay to win in some fashion.
Danny Malone, New Hampshire Lottery sports betting director, said the state also has seen an uptick on alternate-spread bets, in which people are betting on the Buccaneers to win by more than the spread. One Friday afternoon bettor wagered the Bucs would win by at least 21 points.
McIntyre said the state saw an abnormally high number of early bets on the game, with 4,500 bets totaling more than $300,000 as of early Friday. He expects it will be the most bet-on single sporting event in the state’s history outside of Super Bowls, estimating about 13,000-14,000 wagers totaling more than $1 million.
“For a single game, this will rival the Super Bowl in terms of activity,” McIntyre said. “It’s like Bobby Orr coming back for the Blackhawks. You have someone who is so beloved in the region coming back for a game against his former team. It’s generational.”
McIntyre said Tampa Bay and New England have been the two most popular NFL teams for Granite State bettors so far this season. Tonight’s game might mean the Buccaneers overtake the Patriots as the most bet-on NFL team in the state through four regular-season games, he said.
It will be strange watching Brady play at Gillette Stadium in an away uniform, Fitzpatrick said, but he is excited to watch tonight.
“It will definitely be weird, but it’s the one game I actually have marked on my calendar (that) I’m looking forward to for the season,” Fitzpatrick said. “The Return.”