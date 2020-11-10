BEYONDMEAT

Signage is displayed outside a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant at sunset in Shepherdsville, Ky., in 2019.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

A deal with McDonald’s Corp. was supposed to be the crowning achievement for fake-meat makers. But one day after Beyond Meat Inc. confirmed it has worked with the world’s largest restaurant chain on its new McPlant line, investors aren’t happy.

The maker of plant-based burgers plunged the most in five months after a confusing announcement that was light on details. McDonald’s initial reveal on Monday didn’t mention Beyond Meat’s participation at all, leading observers to believe that McDonald’s was developing its own substitute meat product. This sent Beyond Meat shares tumbling. Beyond Meat later confirmed its involvement and shares recovered — at least until its earnings report.

