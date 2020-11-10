Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
A deal with McDonald’s Corp. was supposed to be the crowning achievement for fake-meat makers. But one day after Beyond Meat Inc. confirmed it has worked with the world’s largest restaurant chain on its new McPlant line, investors aren’t happy.
The maker of plant-based burgers plunged the most in five months after a confusing announcement that was light on details. McDonald’s initial reveal on Monday didn’t mention Beyond Meat’s participation at all, leading observers to believe that McDonald’s was developing its own substitute meat product. This sent Beyond Meat shares tumbling. Beyond Meat later confirmed its involvement and shares recovered — at least until its earnings report.
The surge in shares of Netflix, Zoom and other of this year's stay-at-home corporate winners has been brought to a sudden halt by promising vaccine data suggesting a possible way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.