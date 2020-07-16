The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority received unanimous approval from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council for two new projects: a loan to the city of Rochester and a bond for Pennichuck Water Works.
The authority was granted approval to provide a $3 million loan to Rochester for an economic expansion project. The city will provide financing for LDI, a medical manufacturer that is building a new manufacturing facility in Rochester’s industrial park.
The expansion will bring approximately 40 new jobs to Rochester, according to a news release.
The authority also gained approval to issue a $75 million conduit bond that will enable Pennichuck Water Works to consolidate older bonds on its books, taking advantage of lower interest rates currently available.
Nashua-based Pennichuck, a frequent user of the BFA’s bond program, plans to use the funds to make capital improvements to its water supply and distribution installations to its service areas in New Hampshire.
“In order for our economy to continue to grow, it is critical that our businesses have access to capital,” stated James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority, in a statement. “We are pleased to work with banks to help them provide credit enhancements to New Hampshire companies so they can continue to create high-quality jobs and expand their operations.”
Conduit bonds do not use state or association funding, and do not require a guarantee from the state or the BFA. They are a loan from a private lender to the borrower.