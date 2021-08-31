Gov. Chris Sununu, left, talks to Mark Ciborowski; Lifetime Achievement award winner Joan Goshgarian; and her son-in-law, Zack Nee, in October 2019 at the 106th annual dinner of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire in Manchester.
When it comes to business networking, sometimes there is nothing better than handshakes and passing out business cards.
The Business and Industry Association, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, will host its 108th annual dinner in person again after it went virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which is considered the state’s largest networking event, is planned from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. More than 700 business, political and opinion leaders from around the state typically attend.
The dinner features the presentation of the New Hampshire Advantage and Lifetime Achievement awards.
Unlike previous years, the event will be broadcasted via livestream for those who cannot attend.
David Juvet, interim president, said a survey was conducted with its members to gauge the level of interest in returning to an in person dinner.
“This is going to be our first major in-person event,” he said. “We are doing the best we can plan for, but it is safe to say we are also nervous.”
The association is keeping an eye on COVID-19 cases reported across the state, especially if there is a large surge of the Delta variant.
Details on mask use and other precautions are still being worked out.
“We have a lot of sponsor support, which indicates at least to me that our members are very supportive of trying to do this,” Juvet said.
The hotel has not put any restrictions on the size of the event.
Last year’s virtual event went “surprisingly well,” Juvet said. The group took notes from the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which produced its virtual Citizen of Year Award dinner at Studio Lab by Events United in Derry.
“We had a surprising number of people tuning in,” he said. “There were some aspects to that that were actually fun. We had a live chat going the whole time, and people were able to congratulate the award recipients.”
Juvet said plenty of time is set aside in the evening for networking.
New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts will be honored with the 2021 New Hampshire Advantage Award.
Honorees for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced in early September. Last year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees were former Govs. Steve Merrill and John Lynch.
For more information and to buy tickets go to biaofnh.com.