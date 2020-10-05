Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
CONCORD — Operators of live music, theater and sporting venues that are closed or face mounting losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a new $12 million state aid program created with federal money, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday.
Business leaders in Dover believe two new apartment buildings in the center of downtown are helping to breathe life into the community, which has been significantly impacted by the economic fallout associated with COVID-19.