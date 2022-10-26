The 109th annual BIA New Hampshire Dinner and Awards Celebration was held Wednesday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. Pictured, from left, are BIA CEO Mike Skelton, Lifetime Achievement Award winners Dick Samuels, Fred Kocher, Dr. Susan Huard, and New Hampshire Advantage Award winner Waypoint President and CEO Borja Alvarez de Toledo.
More than 600 people attended a celebration in Manchester on Wednesday hosted by the Business and Industry Association to honor three business leaders and a nonprofit.
Dr. Susan Huard, Fred Kocher and Dick Samuels received Lifetime Achievement Awards, and Waypoint received the New Hampshire Advantage Award at the BIA’s 109th Annual Dinner and Awards Celebration at the DoubleTree hotel.
BIA President and CEO Michael Skelton said it’s an honor for BIA to attract so many leaders of New Hampshire’s best companies and employers to the celebration.
“We’re tremendously grateful for all the support we get from our members,” Skelton said in a statement. “Our members recognize and appreciate that now more than ever New Hampshire’s business community needs a strong advocate promoting a healthy business climate and robust economic future for New Hampshire.”
Skelton praised the recipients of BIA’s Lifetime Achievement and New Hampshire Advantage awards.
“We’re proud to celebrate our 2022 honorees and all they have contributed to New Hampshire,” he said. “They are well deserving and have demonstrated a commitment to leadership in their professions, communities and New Hampshire.”
Huard is former president of Manchester Community College and former interim chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, Kocher is host of WMUR’s “NH Business” show and former longtime television journalist, and Samuels is an attorney and former managing director with McLane Middleton.
Huard retired as Manchester Community College’s president in December 2019 after nearly a decade. She then served as CCSNH’s interim chancellor through August 2021.
Kocher is a former WMUR reporter, anchor and news director. He has hosted “NH Business,” which airs Sundays on WMUR, for nearly 30 years.
Samuels, who joined McLane Middleton in 1980 and became a director in 1987, served as managing director from 2013 to 2018. He continues to work part-time for the firm.
Waypoint received the New Hampshire Advantage Award. The nonprofit, led by CEO and President Borja Alvarez de Toledo, is New Hampshire’s oldest human services and children’s charitable organization.