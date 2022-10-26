BIA award winners
Buy Now

The 109th annual BIA New Hampshire Dinner and Awards Celebration was held Wednesday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. Pictured, from left, are BIA CEO Mike Skelton, Lifetime Achievement Award winners Dick Samuels, Fred Kocher, Dr. Susan Huard, and New Hampshire Advantage Award winner Waypoint President and CEO Borja Alvarez de Toledo.

More than 600 people attended a celebration in Manchester on Wednesday hosted by the Business and Industry Association to honor three business leaders and a nonprofit.

Dr. Susan Huard, Fred Kocher and Dick Samuels received Lifetime Achievement Awards, and Waypoint received the New Hampshire Advantage Award at the BIA’s 109th Annual Dinner and Awards Celebration at the DoubleTree hotel.

Lifetime Achievement Award winners Dick Samuels, Fred Kocher and Dr. Susan Huard
Buy Now

The 109th Annual BIA New Hampshire Dinner and Awards Celebration was held Wednesday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. Pictured, from left, are BIA CEO Mike Skelton, Lifetime Achievement Award winners Dick Samuels, Fred Kocher and Dr. Susan Huard.
Susan Huard
Buy Now

The 109th Annual BIA New Hampshire Dinner and Awards Celebration was held Wednesday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. Pictured are BIA CEO Mike Skelton, right, Lifetime Achievement Award winner Susan Huard.
Fred Kocher
Buy Now

The 109th annual BIA New Hampshire Dinner and Awards Celebration was held Wednesday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. Pictured are BIA CEO Mike Skelton, right, Lifetime Achievement Award winner Fred Kocher.
Dick Samuels
Buy Now

The 109th annual BIA New Hampshire Dinner and Awards Celebration was held Wednesday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. Pictured are BIA CEO Mike Skelton, right, Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dick Samuels.
Borja Alvarez de Toledo
Buy Now

Josh Gibney/Union Leader The 109th Annual BIA New Hampshire Dinner and Awards Celebration was held Wednesday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. Pictured are BIA CEO Mike Skelton, right, and New Hampshire Advantage Award winner Waypoint President and CEO Borja Alvarez de Toledo.