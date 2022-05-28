Mike Skelton of the BIA speaks at the Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty event in April. The statewide chamber of commerce is hosting a series of business roundtables in June to set its legislative priorities.
The Business & Industry Association is holding roundtable talks throughout the state in June to shape its 2023 public policy priorities.
The discussions are hosted by local chambers of commerce, trade associations and the BIA. The 10 roundtables are designed to give the business community a voice in establishing a proactive legislative and regulatory agenda for the next legislative session at the New Hampshire State House, the BIA said.
Topics will include energy prices, labor shortages, workforce housing and tax policies and their impacts on the workplace. It’s also how the BIA, a statewide chamber of commerce and business advocate, hears about the potential adverse effects of state rules, regulations and legislation.
Roundtable schedule:
• Greater Concord: Tuesday, June 7, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Lakes Region: Tuesday, June 7, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
• White Mountains: Wednesday, June 8, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Upper Valley: Thursday, June 9, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Salem, Derry and Londonderry: Tuesday, June 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Seacoast: Tuesday, June 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
• Nashua, Hudson and Merrimack-Souhegan: Wednesday, June 15, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Greater Keene and Peterborough: Wednesday, June 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
• Greater Manchester: Tuesday, June 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Rochester, Dover and Somersworth: Tuesday, June 21, 1 to 2:30 p.m.