CONCORD -- The Business and Industry Association’s has scheduled its annual Small Business Day for 7:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 14 at the Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St., Concord.
This year’s agenda features panel presentations about small business financing; Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program; federal and state tax reform changes; and the benefits a multiple employer pension retirement plan.
The event is held in partnership with New Hampshire Small Business Development Center, New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, Small Business Administration, as well as local and regional chambers of commerce and business associations, including Hampton Area, Greater Hudson, Lakes Region, Lake Sunapee, Littleton Area, North Country, Greater Salem, Souhegan Valley, Upper Valley Business Alliance, Western White Mountains, and Wolfeboro chambers of commerce.
Cost is $25 per person and includes continental breakfast. To register, visit the events calendar at BIAofNH.com or call 224-5388, ext. 101.