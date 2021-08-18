David Juvet, senior vice president of public policy at the Business and Industry Association, has been named interim president of the statewide business group.
He will take over the reins for longtime President Jim Roche, who leaves Friday to become the president of the Maine Bankers Association after 17 years.
Juvet has been with BIA, which brands itself as the statewide chamber of commerce, since April 2000 and was promoted to senior vice president in 2008. In this role, Juvet guides public policy development and legislative activity for the association and supervises BIA’s lobbying team.
He graduated from Arizona State University in Tempe, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history/political science. He has 35 years experience in government relations, lobbying, public policy advocacy, media relations, marketing and public relations.
He currently serves on the Board of Reaching Higher New Hampshire. He is married and lives in Concord.
BIA represents more than 400 leading employers in a variety of industries including manufacturing, technology, professional services, financial services, health care, hospitality and tourism, public utilities, higher education, insurance and many others.
The national executive search firm Waverly Partners will work with BIA’s search committee to find a replacement for Roche.