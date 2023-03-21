Chip funding

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Commerce Department released proposed guidelines Tuesday to prevent China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from benefiting from $52 billion in federal funding for semiconductor chip production.

Companies receiving a portion of the funding won't be allowed to use the funds for projects outside of the United States. Recipients will also be barred from building or significantly expanding semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the "foreign entities of concern" for the next 10 years, even with their own capital.