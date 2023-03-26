Broadband

The Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan includes mo$90 billion to extend broadband networks to all U.S. households.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg

President Joe Biden made clear in his State of the Union address last month that as the U.S. spends billions of dollars on new broadband connections, “we’re going to buy American.”

But that aspiration is easier said than done. While there seems to be enough domestic fiber-optic cable to connect communities, the electronic components such as routers that transform glass strands into data highways are made mainly in other countries.