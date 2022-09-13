U.S. President Biden hosts celebration of the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" at the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden is followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Lovette Jacobs, a 5th year IBEW Local 103 electrical apprentice in Boston, as he arrives to celebrate the enactment of the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," which Biden signed into law in August, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden celebrated his climate change and drug pricing law, The Inflation Reduction Act, on Tuesday on the White House lawn to highlight Democrats' commitment to progressive priorities even as high consumer prices continue to bite.

Biden signed the $430 billion bill, seen as the biggest climate change package in U.S. history, into law last month in a low-key ceremony.