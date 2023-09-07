WORLD-NEWS-G20-BIDEN-RUSSIA-CHINA-GET

Students give final touches to a painting of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden at an art school in Mumbai on Thursday, ahead of the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi. 

 Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

President Joe Biden aims to seize on the absence of two key adversaries at this week’s Group of 20 leaders meeting in New Delhi to make fresh inroads with countries that China and Russia have previously courted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping both opted to skip this year’s gathering, giving Biden an opening to re-establish the U.S. as the polestar of the international system. He’ll take the U.S. case to nations such as Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia — not to mention the host, India — that are eager for closer ties with China and have declined to take sides after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.