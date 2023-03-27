Biden

By Friday, the auto world will know where the Biden administration stands on some of the toughest policy questions surrounding the U.S. transition to electric vehicles.

Ever since Senator Joe Manchin shocked Washington by clinching a left-for-dead climate deal, lobbyists have tried to tweak rules around just how much content carmakers and their suppliers will have to source domestically. The Democrat from West Virginia has repeatedly criticized these efforts, which he says will sacrifice U.S. energy independence and national security in the name of fighting climate change.

Bloomberg's Tom Randall and Ari Natter contributed to this report.