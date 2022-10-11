Uber and Lyft drivers demonstrate over basic employee rights in California

Taxis line up next to an Uber pick-up area as Uber and Lyft drivers hold a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights'', in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 2020. 

 MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS/FILE

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule on Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.

Gig company stocks were hammered on the news, with Uber , Lyft and DoorDash all falling at least 10%.