SumOfUs art installation protest near the U.S. Capitol in Washington

An art installation protest by the organization SumOfUs portrays Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as January 6th rioters on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared before Congress on Thursday to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services in their first appearances since pro-Trump rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc.; and Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey are testifying before the joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Thursday, March 25, 2021