A lone motorcyclist heads north Tuesday afternoon on Lakeside Avenue in The Weirs section of Laconia. Organizers are hoping the roads will be filled with bikers in mid-June for a "more normal" Laconia Motorcycle Week.
LACONIA – Last August, when COVID-19 was surging, Howie Chandler and his dog Ellie rode through a diminished Laconia Motorcycle Week.
But in 2021, with multiple vaccines being administered and President Joe Biden pledging that all adults will be vaccinated by the end of May, Chandler and Ellie, a 4-year-old Newfoundland also known as "Pookie,” plan to enjoy the June 12-20 event in its entirety.
VIENNA - A U.N. scientific panel on Tuesday confirmed a previous finding that radiation from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan was unlikely to raise cancer rates discernibly, and said a jump in thyroid cancer in children was due to "ultrasensitive" screening methods.
March 9 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV has scrapped a plan to launch the Peugeot brand in the United States and will focus instead on the RAM pickup trucks, high-margin Jeeps and Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) other brands - Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo - in the world's second-largest auto market, it sa…