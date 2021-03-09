Howie and Pookie

Howie Chandler of Laconia, shown with his Newfound “Ellie,” whose biker name is “Pookie.” 

 PROVIDED BY HOWIE CHANDLER

LACONIA – Last August, when COVID-19 was surging, Howie Chandler and his dog Ellie rode through a diminished Laconia Motorcycle Week.

But in 2021, with multiple vaccines being administered and President Joe Biden pledging that all adults will be vaccinated by the end of May, Chandler and Ellie, a 4-year-old Newfoundland also known as "Pookie,” plan to enjoy the June 12-20 event in its entirety.

Bike Week 2020

Only a few venders were allowed at last year's Laconia Motorcycle Week, which was postponed from June to late August because of the pandemic. 
Motorcyclist

A lone motorcyclist heads north Tuesday afternoon on Lakeside Avenue in The Weirs section of Laconia. Organizers are hoping the roads will be filled with bikers in mid-June for a "more normal" Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Tuesday, March 09, 2021