Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, billionaire and chief executive officer of Binance Holdings Ltd., at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2, 2022.  

 Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng "CZ" Zhao and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week in an effort to raise cash for a crypto industry recovery fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zhao and his team held meetings with potential backers last week, including with entities affiliated with United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed, who oversees a large financial empire, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks were private.