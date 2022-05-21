KEENE — A Netherlands-based life-sciences company plans to establish its U.S. headquarters and laboratories in Keene.
Detact Diagnostics, which produces bacterial and viral-detection solutions, is partnering with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and Keene State College in its U.S. expansion.
“With its easily accessible networking opportunities compared to larger markets, plus its life-sciences ecosystem and the support from Hannah Grimes, New Hampshire is the ideal destination for our U.S. expansion,” Joost Gazendam, CEO of Detact Diagnostics, said in a May 10 statement. “From its proximity to the Manchester and Nashua areas, to its affordability, quality of life and community connectivity, this rural region offers endless benefits that will allow us to continue to grow our company, educate a new generation of professionals and deploy life-changing technology.”
This will be the first time Hannah Grimes has worked with a biotech company, Executive Director Mary Ann Kristiansen said last week, adding that the partnership is part of Hannah Grimes’ effort to encourage biotech companies to call Keene home.
“It’s great news for us. We’ve been working on this for a while and a really perfect company came along so we’re pretty excited,” Kristiansen said. “Rural isn’t the first place people are thinking when people are starting a biotech company, but for lots of reasons, they were willing to look at Keene. … New Hampshire is rich with biotech resources, people and industries.”
Detact Diagnostics is expected to begin work in Keene the first week of June, she said.
“They will be meeting with funders, setting up an office and hopefully setting up a lab,” Kristiansen said. “They are creating a new platform to detect viruses and bacteria. So it is a new way of doing that, and it is faster and it is more accurate and it is less expensive. And I think one of the main things for them is it can be done point of care.”
The company is expected to set up its offices at the Hannah Grimes’ BioNest: Rural Biotech Incubator created just for biotech companies. And its lab will be set up at Keene State, where students will be able to learn and work.
Detact plans to hire Keene State College students for internships and plans to create hiring incentive programs in partnership with the school, according to the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
“The lab space to be developed at Keene State College will be used for Detact Diagnostics’ on-site bacterial-detection platforms, which enable healthcare providers and food-processing professionals to detect the presence of virus and bacteria and allow for fast, affordable and precise treatment,” the department said in a release.