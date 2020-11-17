Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration

 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON - Bitcoin passed $17,000 on Tuesday to touch its highest level this year, with investors ascribing the gains to demand for its perceived inflation-resistant qualities and expectations of wider mainstream acceptance.

The original and biggest cryptocurrency climbed 3.6% to $17,325, its highest level since Jan. 2018 -- just after the peak of its 2017 bubble.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020