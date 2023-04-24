FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunge into water

FILE PHOTO: Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022.  

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

LONDON  - Top cryptocurrency bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered said on Monday, saying that the so-called "crypto winter" is over.

Bitcoin could gain from factors including recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilization of risk assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its interest rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining, Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research Geoff Kendrick said in a note.