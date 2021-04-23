Bitcoin

Monitors display Coinbase and Bitcoin signage during the company’s initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on April 14.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

A fresh bout of selling on Friday drove bitcoin down as much as 7.9% to $47,525 — below its 100-day moving average — as it continued to take out key technical levels. Wall Street analysts warn of further losses for the notoriously volatile currency that hit a record high of $64,870 on April 14 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing, before succumbing to an unexplained weekend swoon.

This week’s roughly 20% rout marks the worst period for bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February. Even digital currencies that have managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and the satirical Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday as the crypto space turned into a sea of red.

