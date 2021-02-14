SINGAPORE — Bitcoin stalled just short of the $50,000 mark on Monday and other cryptocurrencies slipped, as investors took profit from a record-breaking rally that is being driven by a worldwide shift in investor and public attitudes towards digital assets.
Bitcoin fell as much as 5.6% to $45,914 in Asian trading hours, after having posting a record high of $49,714.66 on Sunday. Rival crypto ethereum slid more than 8%, though both later pared some of those losses.
TORONTO - Pamela Bendall and her husband ordinarily jaunt south each winter to warmer climes. This year, for the first time since 2008, they're staying put on relatively chilly Vancouver Island. The decision, she said, was "simple": Canada has advised against nonessential travel, and they fo…
WASHINGTON — As the Biden administration and leading automakers announce bold changes to move ahead with electric vehicles, the president of the United Auto Workers said the union plans to “take a more cautious approach” and is urging “everyone to take a little step back.”