Bitcoin hit its highest level in a year amid renewed fervor for digital assets despite a slew of challenges for the industry.

The original digital currency crossed above $31,013, its 2023 peak, to reach its highest level since June 2022, Bloomberg data show. The surge has brought Bitcoin to as high as $31,410 and up by almost 90% since the start of the year. Other cryptocurrencies followed suit, with Ether also rallying.