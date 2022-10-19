BITCOIN

Mining units at the Cormint Data Systems Bitcoin mining facility while under construction in Fort Stockton, Texas. 

 Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg

Bitcoin mining companies are increasingly opting to sell equity, resorting to one of their least attractive options to raise money as profits dry up and higher interest rates makes borrowing more expensive.

Core Scientific, one of the largest U.S. publicly traded bitcoin miners, entered into a $100 million common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II in July. Australian miner Iris Energy said in September that it agreed to sell up to $100 million in equity to the same investment bank. London-based Argo Blockchain, earlier this month, decided to issue stock at a discount to an unnamed investor for $27 million.